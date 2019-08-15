Stag Indl (STAG) Stock Value Rose While Forward Management Has Lowered by $5.80 Million Its Position; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Market Value Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.21 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 608,890 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 1.45 million shares traded or 91.01% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rand Capital leads financial gainers, Mmtec and Banco Macro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Management on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.61M shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $49.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 800,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52M shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Daiwa Securities Gp owns 17,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 9,500 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 2.47M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 366,775 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 806 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 793,753 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 2,000 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0.02% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 16.26 million shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 10,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 4,370 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 54,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legg Mason owns 1,392 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio.