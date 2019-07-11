Stag Indl (STAG) Shares Rose While Forward Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.80 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $22.96 Million as Shares Rose

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 91.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 220,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 241,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 968,520 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 105,977 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $55.43 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed stated it has 537,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Llc has 3.17M shares. Real Est Service Ltd Company reported 2.41% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Endurance Wealth holds 1.79% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 368,801 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 15,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 11,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 132 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Inc has invested 0.13% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 21,449 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 1.21 million shares. Macquarie holds 250,030 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 326,913 shares. 38,188 were reported by Eagle Boston Inv Management. Exane Derivatives owns 376 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 1.58M shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.81 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Anchor Capital Limited Liability reported 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 36,362 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 201,352 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.35% stake. Callahan Lc reported 2.3% stake. Aspen Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,000 shares. Guyasuta Advsr owns 96,304 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 2.81M shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,826 shares. Bangor National Bank owns 6,021 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 200,955 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc holds 38,508 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789.