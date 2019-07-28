Stag Indl (STAG) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Holding; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 15,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 68,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 44,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 135,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 1.07M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $55.29M for 17.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 5.67M shares. 13,969 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 366,775 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 94,287 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% or 17,900 shares. 7,580 were accumulated by M&T National Bank & Trust. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 176,058 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 21,449 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 47,751 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 681,833 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 2,161 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,000 shares. Farmers Merchants accumulated 315 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 6,909 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.24% or 26,280 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 26,216 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lbmc Limited stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Skba Management Limited Company has 0.98% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pennsylvania-based First Comml Bank Co Of Newtown has invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Morgan Stanley reported 5.74 million shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Llc holds 2.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 81,055 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2.25 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,345 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 56,918 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 6,619 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 589,709 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest accumulated 0.89% or 30,447 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,093 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,652 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).