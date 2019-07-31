Stag Indl (STAG) Share Price Rose While Forward Management Decreased Position by $5.80 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Lifted Holding by $559,440 as Share Price Declined

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 953,860 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.51. About 3.53 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of stock or 1,208 shares. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 941,129 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 15,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,650 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 2.04M shares. Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 23,258 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Tdam Usa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.23 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 10.16 million were reported by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust owns 428 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 62,128 shares stake. Arga Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 508,925 shares. Vision Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 44,730 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

