Stag Indl (STAG) Position Has Upped by Invesco Ltd; Wal (WMT) Stake Maintained by Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 2.06M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 275,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.59 million, up from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.85 lastly. It is down 13.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And holds 58,599 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest has invested 0.35% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Conning owns 462,373 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.22% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Petrus Lta owns 62,093 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited owns 4,094 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Ny accumulated 3,570 shares. Amer & has 300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 575,904 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Opus Management Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 47,000 shares. Willis Counsel reported 112,940 shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 4.89 million shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Allstate Corporation owns 125,050 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank invested in 15,586 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares to 48,057 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,454 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 208 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,923 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 249,283 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 54,603 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 10,487 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 71,669 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 39,254 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0.18% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 28,418 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,195 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 96,000 shares. First Advsrs LP stated it has 82,198 shares. Strs Ohio holds 153,933 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 9,500 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 202,680 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $601.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 117,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).