Stag Indl (STAG) Holder Forward Management Has Decreased Its Position by $5.80 Million; Verint Systems (VRNT) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake by $6.35 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 863,028 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.66 million, up from 755,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 131,657 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 260,299 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 63,432 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 155,347 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 107,340 shares. Eii Mngmt Inc has invested 0.56% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 37,700 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 38,779 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 15,770 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 403 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 376 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1.39 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 71,669 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 8,395 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Lp stated it has 0.14% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Westwood Hldg reported 2.02M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One, Japan-based fund reported 31,130 shares. Axa invested in 284,277 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eam Investors Limited owns 27,104 shares. 14,391 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt. Psagot House Ltd reported 2,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 38,195 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc accumulated 0.19% or 337,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 53,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 48,100 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pnc Svcs Grp owns 2,501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,235 shares. Northern Tru reported 841,370 shares.