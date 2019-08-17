Stag Indl Com (STAG) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Position; Ing Groep N V (ING) Stock Value Declined While Camelot Portfolios Lifted Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 199,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 576,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 776,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 689,546 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 5.78M shares traded or 68.65% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-ING Groep to expand debt capital markets business into US – FT; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN REPEATS BANK UNDERESTIMATED COMMOTION RE CEO PAY; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – ING’S 1Q18 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING UNDERLYING ROE WAS 10.3%; FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 14.3%; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (NYSE:WLH) by 36,008 shares to 447,447 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 68,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 1.39M shares. Comm National Bank holds 0.01% or 21,560 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 0.07% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital reported 96,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Serv Communication Ma has 4.25 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Dana Invest reported 0.13% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Crestwood Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 7,017 shares. Doheny Asset Ca has 63,350 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 1.58 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Ptnrs Group Holding Ag holds 42,118 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 2,289 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Clearbridge Lc accumulated 94,287 shares. 6,909 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) by 40,409 shares to 395,648 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 32,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,377 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).