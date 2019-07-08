Stag Indl Com (STAG) Holder Beck Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $4.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Summit Asset Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $345,514

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.12. About 2.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video)

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 428.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 139,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 32,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 515,663 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.45% or 35,390 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 1.66M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dana Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3.00 million shares. 5.67 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Barclays Public Ltd holds 107,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Vident Invest Advisory Llc has 47,272 shares. National Bank & Trust stated it has 21,560 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma invested in 4.25M shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

