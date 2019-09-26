Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) Reaches $1.20 52-Week Low; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shorts Lowered By 8.05%

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) had a decrease of 8.05% in short interest. HIW’s SI was 1.29 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.05% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 587,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)’s short sellers to cover HIW’s short positions. The SI to Highwoods Properties Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 18,888 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

The stock of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.09 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.20 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.43M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $938,610 less. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.0215 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2015. About 5,869 shares traded. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has declined 33.33% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.33% the S&P500.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $10.43 million. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology , engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 34.89 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.