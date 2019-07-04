Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) and Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Comparing side by side

Both Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) and Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) compete on a level playing field in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -1.57 0.00 Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.70 N/A 0.82 19.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and Resources Connection Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 346.7% -18.5% Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. From a competition point of view, Resources Connection Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Resources Connection Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Resources Connection Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and Resources Connection Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 83.5%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Resources Connection Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -3.58% 5.61% 7.99% -12.91% -0.62% 5.88% Resources Connection Inc. -1.24% -0.19% -6.92% -4.46% 1.73% 11.76%

For the past year Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Resources Connection Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Resources Connection Inc. beats Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.