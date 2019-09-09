Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has 17.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its peers. 5% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.60% -6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.25 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 59.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.