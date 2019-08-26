Stadium Capital Management Upped Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Position; Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Universal Health Services (UHS) as Share Price Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 115,245 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 97,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 155,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 600,650 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Llc reported 1,625 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.05% or 3,652 shares. Lpl Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Westport Asset Management reported 99,338 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 0.59% or 61,519 shares. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.06% or 42,802 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Oakbrook Investments Llc stated it has 4,010 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 800 are owned by Synovus Finance Corporation. Da Davidson & holds 3,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co stated it has 106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 0.04% or 74,470 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ajo Lp reported 19,631 shares stake.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $23.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity.