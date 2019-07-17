Stadium Capital Management Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Has Raised by $3.73 Million; Creative Planning Has Increased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Creative Planning increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4277.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 8,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,755 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 37,601 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 101,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 11,074 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Wells Fargo & Co Mn, California-based fund reported 86,659 shares. Amer Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 15,780 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 10,600 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 15,582 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 241,034 shares. 238,872 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 19,000 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 11,666 shares in its portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 115,261 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $214.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,291 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mgmt has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Argent stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Midas Management has 20,600 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl reported 32,467 shares stake. Blair William And Il stated it has 5,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource owns 55,711 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc has 13,937 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 375 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 3,561 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 37,732 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 86 shares.

