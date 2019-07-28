Stadium Capital Management Stake in Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Upped by $1.60 Million as Market Value Declined; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Trimmed Position by $568,518 as Market Valuation Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 796,795 shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 264,555 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 69.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 56,569 shares to 628,098 shares, valued at $77.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 270,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 256,268 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,605 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 38,080 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Ameriprise reported 1.04 million shares. Pnc Finance holds 0% or 9,939 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc holds 38,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.07% or 1.79 million shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 410 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 476,817 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 97,609 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 15,697 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 53,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd holds 0% or 20,455 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 139,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment has 55,996 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 30,403 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 313,340 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 37,850 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 641,672 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 200 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 2.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).