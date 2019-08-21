Stadium Capital Management Stake In Ames National (ATLO) Was Has Boosted; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wms Partners Lowered Holding

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 6.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 1,449 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.