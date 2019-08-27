Stadium Capital Management Raised United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stake; Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Stock Declined While Orrstown Financial Services Cut Holding by $589,760

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 1.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 49,629 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications, a New York-based fund reported 34,855 shares. 3,109 were reported by Manchester Management Limited Liability. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 3.33% or 60,036 shares. 608,215 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc has 106,710 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,954 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company owns 162 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel invested in 5,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Research Invsts has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kwmg has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smith Moore & accumulated 0.24% or 13,003 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 3,779 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

