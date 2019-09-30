Stadium Capital Management Raised Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE); Harvey Partners Lifted Valmont Inds (VMI) Position by $1.70 Million; Market Value Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 26,122 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16M, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 75,665 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $940,223 activity. $266,117 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares were bought by Donaghy Stephen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 5,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 421,646 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company accumulated 59,900 shares. 14,463 are owned by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 433,824 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.18% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.01% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited has 0.01% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Frontier owns 133,200 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 6,604 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 9,838 shares to 19,662 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,574 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.07% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.04% or 5,350 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx invested in 23,552 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 31,960 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 71,255 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 30,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 469,979 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 13,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 35,191 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

