Stadium Capital Management Position in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Trimmed by $1.96 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Jd Capital Management Decreased Holding by $3.50 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 82,209 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.47M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21. $19,964 worth of stock was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. Hogan Michael bought 1,500 shares worth $21,630. St John Scott had bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216 on Friday, August 9. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90 million and $346.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.