Stadium Capital Management Position in Ames National (ATLO) Upped by $772,929 as Valuation Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 37,027 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 370,605 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 14,549 shares traded or 98.92% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO)

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $62,087 activity. MCGILL STEPHEN C bought $2,612 worth of stock or 100 shares. NELSON JOHN PATRICK also bought $20,009 worth of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares. $4,013 worth of stock was bought by Hagan Patrick G on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,746 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). 10,619 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0% or 91,297 shares. Stadium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 56,855 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 19,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 71,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 5,861 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 18,070 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3,023 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation has 103,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). 108,600 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Co. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 112 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 16,010 shares or 0% of the stock.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 64,590 shares to 88,039 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 608,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).