Stadium Capital Management Lowered Shutterfly (SFLY) Position by $817,480; Pnc Financial Services Group Increased Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $442,936 as Market Valuation Declined

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 17,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 109,645 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 92,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 4.56M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 483,870 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 315,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 444,271 shares. Ulysses Ltd Liability Com owns 441,897 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 86,627 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 25,684 shares. Sei Invests owns 17,301 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Maverick Capital Limited holds 764,135 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% or 37,610 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). American International Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Connors Investor Serv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 33,867 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 1.19M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com has invested 0.49% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 226,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14.29 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,385 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 721 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% or 19,313 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Invest reported 110,570 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Allstate holds 0.01% or 15,405 shares. Aqr Management Lc invested in 549,588 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Westpac Bk stated it has 26,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrepid Mngmt Incorporated holds 5.36% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 426,855 shares.