Stadium Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $817,480; Kopp Investment Advisors Stake in Atricure (ATRC) Boosted by $756,262 as Stock Value Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 287,312 shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 300,238 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 197 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 914,307 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 217 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 203,410 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% stake. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 63,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 173,313 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 16,908 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Quantbot Technology LP reported 5,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 215,494 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 1.83 million shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Comml Bank Of America De owns 146,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 127,136 shares. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Connors Investor Svcs reported 33,867 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,752 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 26,619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 355,877 are held by D E Shaw. Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited has 1.63 million shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 6,868 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 67,522 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 21,962 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Prudential Financial has 55,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 302,861 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 130,598 shares or 0% of the stock.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

