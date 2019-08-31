Stadium Capital Management Increases Position in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC); As Idex Corp. (IEX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $4.21 Million

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 27,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 493,278 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, down from 521,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 466,160 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 199,484 shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 13,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 16,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. International, a New York-based fund reported 15,639 shares. Ashford Management stated it has 1.34% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 59,153 shares. 657 were reported by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 0% or 21,411 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 7,082 shares. 46,900 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Synovus Fin Corp invested in 0% or 6,543 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 924,520 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. Shares for $140,880 were bought by Hogan Michael. Whittemore Kent G bought $14,560 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Monday, August 5 the insider MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155. $317,200 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of stock. 3,000 shares were bought by Maroney Patrick, worth $35,250.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 278,013 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.20 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

