Stadium Capital Management Holds Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF); As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Holder American National Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.96 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 5.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 35,238 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 503,143 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc holds 0.26% or 6,439 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 141.63 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ls Ltd Liability Com owns 55,900 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hikari Power Ltd holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 145,190 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.14% or 3.51 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.05% or 1,275 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 25,041 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5.77M are held by Tiaa Cref Limited Com. 364,657 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 46,631 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co. Thomas White Ltd reported 1,820 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,633 shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.