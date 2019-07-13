Stadium Capital Management Holding in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Lifted by $1.71 Million; Wal (WMT) Stock Price Rose While Bollard Group Boosted Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 100,639 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 35,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 38,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirming Walmart’s ‘AA’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating and All Issue-Level Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – WALMART WILL LET SHIPMENTS OF CERTAIN GOODS ARRIVE A DAY EARLY

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 13 sales for $222,037 activity. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Menon Deepak. Hogan Michael also bought $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Whittemore Kent G bought $6,446 worth of stock or 400 shares. Peed Daniel sold 8,000 shares worth $128,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 59,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Perritt Mgmt has 0.5% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 83,898 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested in 0.04% or 157,012 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 47,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Com owns 38,220 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 13,650 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 6,543 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 849 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 23,285 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 30,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 276 shares. 14,151 were reported by Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc. 735 are held by Pnc Finance Serv Gru Inc.

