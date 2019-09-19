Stadium Capital Management Holding in Ames National (ATLO) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 16,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 73,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 56,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 1,151 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 16,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $230. About 634,134 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $62,087 activity. MCGILL STEPHEN C bought $2,640 worth of stock. Hagan Patrick G had bought 150 shares worth $4,013 on Friday, August 2. $32,813 worth of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) was bought by PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ATLO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.19 million shares or 0.30% more from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 16,310 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2,438 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 4,049 shares. Northern Corp owns 106,841 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). 31,924 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 13,209 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 725 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Llc has 0.23% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 22,688 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 65 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Lc has 1,126 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Llc owns 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 61,200 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 232,201 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited holds 0.26% or 192,065 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 1,820 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 9,845 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Davidson Invest reported 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Amer Mngmt Corp stated it has 7,237 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Legacy Private owns 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,461 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And, a Texas-based fund reported 2,173 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates has 1,150 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Eastern Bank & Trust has 118,999 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1,960 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru reported 0.12% stake.

