Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Universal Technical Institute (UTI) by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Torray Has Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position by $2.97 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74M market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 111,478 shares traded or 118.39% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 33,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 246,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 279,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 4.07 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 66 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0% or 34,925 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 139,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 791,764 shares stake. Stadium Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 221,718 shares. State Street holds 12,718 shares. 13,059 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 63,017 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 282,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 518,064 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares to 290,064 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).