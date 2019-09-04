Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake by $817,480; Share Value Rose; Oakwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 485,902 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 12 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 616,001 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,014 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 55,460 shares. Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 23,335 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Eulav Asset reported 14,600 shares. Nine Masts Ltd accumulated 719 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,739 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.05 million shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 9,909 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 79,519 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert & invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3.13M shares. Monroe Bank & Mi holds 0.78% or 20,409 shares in its portfolio. American Century Incorporated reported 17.46 million shares stake. Mathes Company invested in 2.23% or 37,173 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 327,100 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Fin Mgmt Pro Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 605 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Limited holds 2,336 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 5.83 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Kames Public Llc reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 104,823 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 5.09M shares stake. The Indiana-based Kessler Group Lc has invested 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C World Wide Grp Inc Holdings A S invested in 6.08% or 4.07M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.