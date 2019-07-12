Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Holder Btr Capital Management Has Lowered by $578,760 Its Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 8,298 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,583 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, down from 104,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 3.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp owns 66 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Coliseum Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.60M shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 63,017 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 80,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Blackrock stated it has 518,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Regentatlantic Ltd holds 21,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) or 80,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) or 900 shares. 1.54M are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp. Teton Advisors has 130,000 shares. Menta Llc reported 67,701 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $5,061 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.77 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.