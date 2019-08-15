Stadium Capital Management Has Raised Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Cut Holding as Valuation Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 16,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 502,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.34M, down from 518,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 46,440 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,805 shares. Scott & Selber has invested 2.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.74 million shares. Moreover, West Coast Limited Company has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.13% or 442,338 shares. Hilton Cap Management Llc stated it has 3,472 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Matrix Asset has 0.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 5,223 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru Communications holds 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 15,217 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4.54M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 4.71 million shares in its portfolio. 530 were accumulated by Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership. Orca Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 7,883 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com holds 8,353 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust reported 150,026 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.33 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 15.00M shares to 56.31M shares, valued at $61.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Home Depot and Lowe’s: A Tale of Two Cities – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Waterstone Financial to launch search for new CEO of mortgage subsidiary – Milwaukee Business Journal” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Waterstone Mortgage CEO launches new firm – Milwaukee Business Journal” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Special Dividend Nasdaq:WSBF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 34,557 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 20,609 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 16,267 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Prospector accumulated 173,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 829,179 shares. 238,872 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. 3,587 are held by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Vanguard Group holds 1.24 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 7,465 shares or 0% of the stock. 136,667 are owned by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company. Matarin Cap Mngmt accumulated 22,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teton Advisors stated it has 82,200 shares.