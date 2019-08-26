Stadium Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) by $1.60 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Merck & Co (MRK)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 64,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.95M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 38,159 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 714,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company owns 2,186 shares. 2,199 are held by Tower Research Limited Company (Trc). Wallace Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 38,793 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). State Street Corp owns 244,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 23,239 shares. Citigroup holds 3,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 10,720 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Northern Trust Corporation holds 186,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,027 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 146,492 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity.

