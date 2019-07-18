Stadium Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Ames National (ATLO) by $772,929; Autonomy Capital LP Holds Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 16,450 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 8,212 shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 71,045 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 1,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,167 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Northern Trust Corp holds 103,525 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsr has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 108,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md has 10,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 3,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company reported 18,070 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0% or 10,619 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 12,347 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 15,746 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 14,115 shares or 0% of the stock.

More important recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Auburn National Bank: Beaten Down But A Decent Opportunity – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), The Stock That Tanked 79% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Ready, set, file: Everything you need to know about completing your 2018 return – CNBC” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “IRS says pilot canâ€™t claim his prized WWII plane as a business tax deduction – MarketWatch” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wondering Where Your Tax Refund Is? Here’s the IRS Schedule for Sending Out Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.