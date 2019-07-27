Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stake by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Market Valuation Rose While Polar Securities Has Decreased Stake by $1.85 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 231,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 532,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 5,786 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 2,524 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Cove Street Cap Llc accumulated 0.98% or 939,335 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 3,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners holds 0.06% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 301,220 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,014 shares. Minerva Limited Liability Co has 10,330 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 110,408 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc stated it has 12.45% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Zpr Investment stated it has 0.48% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 34 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 6,016 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 11,500 shares to 316,500 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,300 shares, and has risen its stake in One Madison Corp.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,864 for 46.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares to 400,263 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB).

