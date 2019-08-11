Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stake as Share Value Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 38,085 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.07% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 28.44 million shares traded or 235.46% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

