Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding by $1.03 Million; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Pg&E Crop (PCG) as Share Value Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 19,535 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 7.99M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,061 activity.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Stadium Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.4% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Bridgeway owns 0.01% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 139,100 shares. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Menta Cap Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Vanguard reported 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Northern Tru holds 0% or 53,697 shares in its portfolio. 252,679 are held by Mcclain Value Management Ltd Com. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 3,207 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 9,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Geode Management Lc owns 119,574 shares. Coliseum Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.44% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

