Stadium Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Carbonite (CARB) by $32.82 Million; Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position Lifted by Glendon Capital Management Lp

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1032.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06M, up from 122,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 418,026 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 54,960 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,527 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.40M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.22 million shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 8,793 shares in its portfolio. Argent Management Limited owns 105,010 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Ltd has 1.68% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 227,390 shares. Ptnrs Limited Company reported 39,900 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.09% or 20,000 shares. G2 Invest Prns Limited Liability Co invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 15,565 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 66,898 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Llc has 23,600 shares. Citigroup holds 2.00M shares. Cna holds 502,664 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). California Employees Retirement invested in 179,399 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 24,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 2,700 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 6,844 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 10.76 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raging Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 6.21% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 212 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,500 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock.