Stadium Capital Management Has Decreased Its United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position by $1.96 Million; S&T Bank Has Upped Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $391,350

S&T Bank increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 7,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 83,660 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 75,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 4.24M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 57,174 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $678,049 activity. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock or 580 shares. $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Hogan Michael. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 25,000 shares worth $343,250. Maroney Patrick also bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. Shares for $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by St John Scott.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 304,272 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Llc, Us-based fund reported 38,415 shares. Stadium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 30,663 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 13,892 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 5,664 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 369,355 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 15,570 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0% or 15,244 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt invested in 83,898 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 19,902 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 33,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 8,372 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 26,674 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 6,543 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth.