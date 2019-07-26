Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding as Share Value Declined; Advisors Asset Management Position in Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Trimmed by $452,753

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 480 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) by 62.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 64,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,262 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 103,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alcentra Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 2,071 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Technical Institute Provides Norwood Campus Update – PRNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Technical Institute Names Eric Severson Senior Vice President, Admissions – PR Newswire” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management accumulated 0% or 31,650 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested in 0.01% or 139,100 shares. Tower Research (Trc) accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 63,017 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 282,000 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 9,450 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 3,207 shares. 3.60 million are held by Coliseum Lc. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 21,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stadium Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 34,925 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11,294 shares to 80,232 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Real Asset Income And G (JRI) by 124,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.