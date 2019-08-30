Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake as Market Value Rose; Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased Centene Del (CNC) Position by $5.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.86 lastly. It is down 38.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 267,008 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Shutterfly (SFLY) CTO Satish Menon to Resign – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shutterfly’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 25,684 shares. Fine Prtn LP owns 3.45% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 588,068 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 1,839 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp owns 805,100 shares. 58,200 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Voloridge Limited Com invested in 45,921 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 55,460 are owned by Prudential. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 1,627 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 6,868 shares. The New York-based Coatue Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Pnc Financial Gp Inc invested in 0% or 793 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.