Stadium Capital Management Has Boosted Its Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Position by $1.60 Million; Cortland Advisers Position In Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Was Raised

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 1.26M shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 74,117 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.