Stadium Capital Management Decreased Stake in Shutterfly (SFLY) as Stock Rose; As Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Share Value Rose, Lsv Asset Management Increased by $2.75 Million Its Position

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 94,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 586,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, up from 491,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 194,188 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 293,907 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results; Announces Name Change to Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare: An Immediate Buy Opportunity Of An Overlooked Midcap Company – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 50,584 shares to 780,286 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 247,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,800 shares, and cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 37,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 69,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 121,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Sun Life Finance accumulated 3,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 23,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 469,071 shares. Bailard reported 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.25% or 65,112 shares. Whittier has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 26 shares. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Rmb Capital Ltd Company holds 55,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 7,117 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 2,738 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 111 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 113,626 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highbridge Capital Llc accumulated 0.06% or 50,511 shares. Pinebridge LP has 0.02% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 23,716 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Maverick Cap holds 764,135 shares. American Group Inc accumulated 25,363 shares or 0% of the stock. 449,182 were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon.