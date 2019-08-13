Stadium Capital Management Cut Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding by $1.03 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 22,778 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 54.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 111,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81M, down from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.74. About 662,339 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 43.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

