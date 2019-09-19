Stadium Capital Management Cut United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holding by $1.96 Million; Valuation Declined; Zacks Investment Management Increased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $543,078

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 25,685 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 2,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 248,602 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.28 million, up from 246,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $223.6. About 290,488 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 32,300 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.5% or 83,898 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 369,355 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 31,697 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0% or 19,902 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 578,604 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 23,839 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise has 116,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,208 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 4,145 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. $9,193 worth of stock was bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. On Monday, August 5 Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 12,700 shares. $13,730 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G. Shares for $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. 3,000 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 22.60 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Limited Liability owns 53,192 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 232 are held by Lifeplan Group. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 1,293 shares stake. 106,954 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Fincl Architects accumulated 0.04% or 925 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 13,424 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has 102,244 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.19% or 41,895 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.06% or 17,780 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt invested in 26,903 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Llc invested in 9,242 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 157 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.