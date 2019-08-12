Stadium Capital Management Cut Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 447,442 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 469,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 331,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 800,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.79M market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 720,005 shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shutterfly Analysts Weigh Potential Acquisition – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) on Behalf of Shutterfly Shareholders and Encourages Shutterfly Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,415 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ameritas Prns Inc holds 0.01% or 2,825 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 12 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 45,921 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 21,645 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 16,739 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 14,600 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 7,735 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 15,700 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt invested in 470,700 shares or 0.89% of the stock. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank accumulated 0% or 55,211 shares. 89,882 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company. 47,100 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.04% or 17,379 shares. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Co holds 2.87% or 401,648 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 103,502 shares. Capital Investors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.43M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 135,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 11,140 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc owns 14,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Century Incorporated has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,000 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 84,284 shares.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Named one of Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for the Third Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics: The Time To Buy Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.