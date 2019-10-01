Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Position in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) by $1.96 Million as Share Price Declined; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Torray Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 25,626 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC)

Torray Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 45,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 47,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $400. About 176,083 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Tampa Bay and Florida insurers are making it through the storm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 11, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,408 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com invested in 0% or 128,753 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 32,058 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 369,355 are owned by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 6,543 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 15,628 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 123,457 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 8,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 11,372 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 15,244 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $12,860 were bought by Hogan Michael on Tuesday, August 20. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Maroney Patrick. $19,964 worth of stock was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 10. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Smashed the Market in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Up 84% In A Year, O’Reilly Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.92 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.