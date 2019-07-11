Stadium Capital Management Boosted Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holding by $3.73 Million; Trigran Investments Increases Stake in Model N (MODN)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 48,125 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 57,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 149,740 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,287 shares. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.17 million shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Companies reported 0.01% stake. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Essex Company Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 135,091 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 189,156 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 19,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.26M shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 12,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 43,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability has 1.77% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 32,922 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 271,776 shares.