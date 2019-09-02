Stadium Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) by $1.60 Million as Share Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted by $1.93 Million Its Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 266,584 shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 7,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,058 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 29,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 787,966 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Stadium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2.71M shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 37,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 460,641 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,547 shares. American Intl Grp has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc reported 20,455 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 1,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,492 shares. Hg Vora Limited Liability reported 2.98% stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

More notable recent Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hilton Grand Vacations to explore sale following takeover interest – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walmart (WMT) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TLC to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weight Watchers (WW) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Ltd Llc holds 1,205 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,517 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co owns 64,081 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 16,400 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 3,511 shares. Btim invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.11M shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 99,339 shares. Veritable LP holds 17,124 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt invested in 1,275 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). New South Mngmt Incorporated has 686,651 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 5,412 shares. Botty Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15,934 shares.