Stadium Capital Management Boosted Its Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Position by $450,656 as Share Price Rose; Hamlin Capital Management Has Increased Block H & R (HRB) Position by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 13,655 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 527,731 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn accumulated 0% or 119 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has 8,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 160,139 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.16% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Smithfield Tru Commerce invested in 0% or 70 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 605,968 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv has 0.05% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 267,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 9,178 shares. 9.57M are owned by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Amp Cap Limited holds 411,056 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 243,086 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 31,807 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 351,722 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 99,036 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,049 shares to 493,412 shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 109,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).