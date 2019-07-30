Stadion Money Management Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Alimera Sciences (ALIM)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Alimera Sciences Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 29.22 million shares, up from 28.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alimera Sciences Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 9.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 26.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 9,822 shares with $1.02M value, down from 13,286 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $301.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 16.71M shares traded or 142.35% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Armistice Capital Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. for 6.94 million shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc owns 6.24 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jw Asset Management Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 413,300 shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.17% in the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 50,468 shares.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.40 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 2.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

The stock decreased 28.54% or $0.2554 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6394. About 1.91 million shares traded or 2621.10% up from the average. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) has risen 14.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain; 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 336,920 shares to 924,729 valued at $40.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 257,399 shares and now owns 695,039 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target.