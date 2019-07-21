Stadion Money Management Trimmed Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $300,586; Cincinnati Insurance Company Boosted Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $15.47 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 3.26M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $151.28. About 1.40 million shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 2.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fragasso Group accumulated 1,763 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.58% or 10.72M shares. Advisory Research, a Illinois-based fund reported 89,450 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 27,734 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,639 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Ifrah Services has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Liberty Management has 2.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 136,134 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Greenwood Associate Lc holds 1.42% or 28,883 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,877 shares. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.29 million for 19.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv owns 1,582 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.4% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 6,675 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 25 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 1,860 shares. Massachusetts-based Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Citizens Northern Corporation holds 0.12% or 1,517 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 13,197 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Rhode Island-based Compton Management Ri has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Raymond James Na accumulated 0.14% or 16,912 shares. Moreover, First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Shine Advisory Svcs invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Oakworth Capital owns 2,086 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,656 shares.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,200 shares to 131,997 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

