Stadion Money Management Trimmed By $348,126 Its Southern Co (SO) Position; Chicago Equity Partners Upped M & T Bk (MTB) Stake

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 25.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 6,826 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 19,556 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 26,382 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 2.70M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased M & T Bk Corp (MTB) stake by 2819.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 111,660 shares as M & T Bk Corp (MTB)’s stock declined 2.16%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 115,620 shares with $18.16 million value, up from 3,960 last quarter. M & T Bk Corp now has $19.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 163,464 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190

Among 6 analysts covering M\u0026T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. M\u0026T Bank has $210 highest and $155 lowest target. $176’s average target is 21.99% above currents $144.28 stock price. M\u0026T Bank had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16800 target in Monday, July 22 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $20600 target.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) stake by 20,255 shares to 107,055 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 4,310 shares and now owns 4,105 shares. Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 8,301 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.25% or 120,398 shares. Benin Management holds 1,855 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 26,089 shares. First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.07% or 37,940 shares. Brown Advisory reported 54,275 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 5.71 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Personal reported 54 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,559 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 1 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates accumulated 3,545 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 9,713 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity. Todaro Michael J. bought 186 shares worth $26,941.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -1.86% below currents $58.08 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SO in report on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 336,920 shares to 924,729 valued at $40.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 49,971 shares and now owns 420,580 shares. Spdr Series Trust (IPE) was raised too.